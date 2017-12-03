Area cops bring holiday cheer to kids with shopping trip

Christmas came early for some youngsters in the Harlem School District with a chance to get to shop with some local cops.

"This little boy, he is 11, but he was thinking of his sister. He's like I wanna get something for my sister. I said, 'okay, let's get that,'" said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's department says the event aims to help out the area's most vulnerable during the holiday season.

Each child got a 50 dollar gift card to either Meijer or Target in Machesney Park to either buy Christmas presents for their families or just basic necessities.

"It helps my deputies and the other officers that area here with the state troopers that we're human beings and we want to help out and it's good on both sides that you start breaking down barriers," said Caruana.

Around 100 families came out for this year's Shop with a Cop.