Authorities find remains of missing North Carolina girl

North Carolina police say they've found the body of a missing three-year-old girl.

Authorities say Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday evening by a Fayetteville Police dive team in Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway in Pender County.

They say they are still awaiting positive confirmation that the body is Mariah by the medical examiner's office.

Mariah was reported missing early Monday morning after her mother said the little girl was last seen Sunday night, when she went to bed.

Onslow County officials thanked all of the law enforcement agencies, federal agencies and public for their help in the search for Mariah, calling it a "challenging week."

"I'm very saddened to report to you that we have recovered what we believe are the remains of little Mariah Woods. We were all hoping for a better outcome. We have made appropriate notifications to the family," said Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller.

"This is a very sad day for the people of Onslow county and certainly for the victim's family," said Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee. "I want to thank all the many agencies that participated this week. It's been a very difficult week, it's been a trying week, it's been a challenging week. We've had a tremendous amount of cooperation by these agencies."

Earl Kimrey, who is the live-in boyfriend of Woods' mother, was arrested late Friday night in connection with Mariah's death.

He's being held in the Onslow County Detention Center and faces several charges, including concealing of death and obstruction of justice.

But so far, he has not been charged with murder.

