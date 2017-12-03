Woman robbed at knifepoint, Saturday night

Rockford Police say the woman was getting things out of her car around 9 p.m. when the suspect came up behind her.
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's neck, threatened her with a knife and demanded money.
The woman gave the suspect an unknown amount of money before he ran away.
Police say the suspect is a thin Hispanic man wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Rockford Police or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.
