Woman robbed at knifepoint, Saturday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A woman is robbed at knifepoint in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive on Saturday. 

Rockford Police say the woman was getting things out of her car around 9 p.m. when the suspect came up behind her. 

Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's neck, threatened her with a knife and demanded money. 

The woman gave the suspect an unknown amount of money before he ran away. 

Police say the suspect is a thin Hispanic man wearing all black clothing. 

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Rockford Police or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers. 

