Freeport Salvation Army members battle to raise more money

If you're out and about this holiday season the sound of bells might be familiar.

And out in Freeport, one Salvation Army worker is throwing down the gauntlet to raise even more money this holiday.

Rodney Voss is challenging a Salvation Army Captain who holds the record for ringing the bell more than 100 hours.

The friendly competition didn't come without any practical jokes. Including a mini-sized kettle and a bell that didn't have a ringer.

The Salvation Army says these kinds of competitions aren't uncommon -- and can be a great way to get more people involved in the cause.

"We want to raise money for the community because all the money we raise during the Christmas season that sustains us for the whole year," Voss says. "None of the money that you guys bring and donate to us goes out anywhere else but Stephenson county."

The Freeport salvation army says it's goal is to raise $147,000.

