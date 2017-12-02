Rockton turns to community for input on how to revamp streetscape

One of Rockton's major intersections is back open -- and village leaders say they don't want to stop making improvements in that area.

But before any improvements happen, the village says it wants input about how they should revamp the streetcape.

Experts say they're looking to make the area more pedestrian friendly and add in more multipurpose spaces through the village.

In the meantime -- the village is turning to other communities to try to gather ideas about how they want to revamp the area -- Including a few Chicago suburbs and Galena.

"We just need to make it more inviting and there's improvements that need to be made," Patricia Diduch, the planning & development administrator for the Village of Rockton, says. "We really think we're prime for having a really great location where people can come and just spend time."

A steering committee will meet Dec. 12th to take a closer look at the community's suggestions.