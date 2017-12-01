Rockford shopping means gift for charity - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford shopping means gift for charity

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

If you do some holiday shopping in downtown Rockford, a portion of your money will go to a good cause.

Two percent of what you spend will be donated to Empty Stocking Club. The group gives toys to children in need. The special offer started Friday with a kickoff event. There will be special events throughout the holiday season leading up to a few days before Christmas.

Here is a list of businesses participating:

  • 317 Studio & Gallery
  • 510threads - Downtown - Rockford, IL
  • Arch Apothecary
  • Bath & Body Fusion
  • Bella Luna Bakery
  • Bootville
  • Chocolat by Daniel
  • CD Source
  • Eurostyle plus
  • Ground Floor Skateboards
  • J. R. Kortman Center for Design
  • London Avenue Designs
  • Luna Datura's Curious Gifts
  • Lucette Salon & Spa
  • Minglewood Boutique
  • Rockford Art Deli
  • Rocktown Adventures
  • Rockford Remade
  • Runner's Image
  • Salvaged by Sonya
  • Tique Furnishings
  • The Collector's Bench
  • The Parlour
  • White Light Mercantile
  • Yolo's Sweets

