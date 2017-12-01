Belvidere Police Department collecting for Feed the Need

The Belvidere Police Department is making sure no bellies go hungry this holiday season.

The department and volunteers in police service have been hosting their "Feeding the Need" in Belvidere for the holiday season. You can help by donating at any one of the 6 collection locations with non perishable food donation.

The collection ran from 9 am to 1 pm at the Walmart in Belvidere today.

If you missed today's collection date, don't worry there's still one tomorrow from 9 am -1 pm at Aldi in Belvidere and one last one at Pacemaker in Belvidere from 9 am to 1 pm. And if you can't make it to any of those, you can bring your donations into the Belvidere Police Department.