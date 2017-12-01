Dairyhaus' holiday opening this weekend

A popular ice cream shop is opening for one week only this weekend.

Dairyhaus in Rockton made it's holiday opening Friday. The ice cream shop will be serving holiday inspired flavors like gingerbread haus, peppermint pattie, and eggnon carmel swirl to name a few.

You can visit the Dairyhaus during their holiday hours, Saturday 12-9pm and Sunday 12-8pm.

Children can take a free picture with Santa on Saturday 12-4pm

The Dairyhaus is located 113 E. Main St. Rockton, Illinois.