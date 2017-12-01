Doctor at SwedishAmerican reveals which tree may better for your health—real or fake?

It's that time of year where millions of American put up Christmas trees. We wanted to find out which is more safe—real or fake?

Doctors at SwedishAmerican say there are pros and cons to both—like real tree allergies and old, dusty fake trees in your basement.

Dr. Christopher Rhyne said real trees could be healthier. He said some fake trees made in China could be produced using lead, which could pose some health hazards.

"Lead poisoning becomes one of the big concerns when handling those needles even when vacuuming around the needles, around the tree because those dust particles full of lead can then get kicked up into the air and inhaled," he said.

Doctors say if you use a fake tree make sure you're aware if any lead was used in manufacturing.