Boone County Salvation Army searching for bell-ringer volunteers

BELVIDERE (WREX) -

The Boone County Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season.

It's looking for bell-ringers to help collect donations for families in need. So far, the Boone County Salvation Army says it's raised $10,000 dollars for people in need. But its goal is to raise $40,000.

Bell-ringers can sign up for a time to volunteer between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

If you're interested in volunteering at one of nine locations you can find out how to sign up at registertoring.com.

