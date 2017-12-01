Man who fell into Rock River Thursday found alive

The Rockford Fire Department says the man who fell off the Chestnut Street bridge and into the Rock River last night has been found alive.
Fire officials say that person who matched the description was located at a home earlier Friday. After interviewing that person, Rockford Fire says it believes this person was the man who prompted the search last night. Officials say he was uninjured, but he was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
