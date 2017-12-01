Chicago man gets 10 years for 2015 Rockford warehouse fire

A Chicago man has received his sentence after being convicted on drug charges in connection with the marijuana growing operation in the Asher Tool warehouse fire.

Yousif Pira, 65, was found guilty back in July of conspiring to manufacture, possess and distribute 1,000 or more marijuana plants. That was following a four-day jury trial at the federal courthouse in Rockford.

Friday, Pira was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. His sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Authorities say Pira and six other people conspired to illegally grow over 1,000 marijuana plants at a warehouse at 1916 11th Street in Rockford between January 2, 2013 and January 6, 2015.

On January 6, 2015, a large fire destroyed the warehouse.

Pira faced up to life in prison.

Jeremiah Clement, Justin Pagluach, George Bacus, Casey Williams and Destiny Freeman have all pleaded guilty in connection with this case.

A sixth person, Shlimon Shimon, is still wanted by authorities.

