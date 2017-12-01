Chicago sees drop in gun violence for 9th straight month

Chicago saw a drop in gun violence for the ninth-straight month this year. The city's top cop broke down the numbers Friday.



"In what used to be one of the most violent beats in the city, we've seen an over 65 percent reduction in shootings and over 80 percent reduction in murders so far this year compared to last year. For the year throughout the city, we've seen a nearly 14 percent reduction in murders and over 21 percent reduction in shootings and a nearly 20 percent reduction in shooting victims," Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

The Chicago Police superintendent says that means this year nearly 800 fewer people have been shot in Chicago compared to last year.

It's a big turnaround for Chicago, which saw one of its bloodiest years in two decades last year with more than 4,300 shooting victims and nearly 800 homicides.