Photo Slideshow: 12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive

Today, Friday December 1, is the annual 12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive at Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall, the 21st year of the toy drive in Rockford.

Anyone who wants to give just needs to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift to Lou Bachrodt on Friday. All the gifts will go to local kids in need this Christmas.

Above is a collection of photos from the event.

The toy drive runs from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday.

Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall is located at 7070 Cherryvale North Blvd. in Rockford, near the CherryVale Mall.