Illinois State Police release holiday data

The Illinois State Police released data from its Thanksgiving holiday weekend patrols.
State police made almost 7,000 traffic stops, cited nearly 3,500 people for speeding and arrested 89 people for drunk driving. Officers also assisted nearly 800 drivers out on the roads and investigated 505 crashes.
There were ten deadly crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend this year versus 11 last year.
These are the official numbers released by State Police;
6,972 traffic stops
3,429 speeding citations
89 DUI arrests
794 motorists assisted
505 crashes investigated
