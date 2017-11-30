Barr resigns as Aquin football coach

Aquin head football coach Troy Barr announced his resignation Thursday after three years at the helm of his alma mater.

In a statement, Barr says it was a tough decision to leave but he wants to spend more time with his family. Barr compiled a 24-9 record in three years with the Bulldogs. He guided them to two straight state quarterfinal appearances over the past two seasons.

Barr is the second NUIC coach to call it quits this week. Eastland/Pearl City coach Randy Asche also stepped down earlier this week.