Police, fire search for person in Rock River near Chestnut St. bridge

UPDATE: The Rockford Fire Department calls off its search for the night for a person in the Rock River.

Rockford Police and Rockford Fire are on the Chestnut Street Bridge and in the Rock River searching for a person in the water.

Police say a city worker was driving in the area around 4 p.m. Thursday when they saw a person balancing on the railing of the bridge and then fall in.

Several other witnesses say they saw a person fall in the water.

Rescue workers say poor visibility, cold water and a strong current have made the search difficult.

"This is a very dangerous stretch of river," Rockford Fire Division Chief Matt Knott said. "When we get this close to the dam the water is high, the river is fast. Visibility is zero, so it's a very dangerous operations and we will perform this rescue in a calculated matter taking those factors into account of course."

Rockford Fire has boats in the water searching for a person, but have not found anyone yet.