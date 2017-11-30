Verdict reached in wrongful death lawsuit for woman killed in high speed chase

UPDATE: The jury has found that the Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Rosenkranz was not responsible for the death of Karen Williams.

It took the jury about three hours to find that the deputy and the sheriff's office did not act recklessly and case the death of Willams.

The attorney for the family of Willams says they are very disappointed by this ruling, adding they still have major questions about Boone County’s chase policy. He says an appeal maybe possibility.

The attorney for the Boone County Sheriffs Office says the jury found the right verdict, adding that if they had ruled in favor of Williams' family it would have sent the message to felons that they can get away from police with no consequences.

The wrongful death lawsuit over an innocent Rockford woman killed in a crash has wrapped up in court.

That crash happened back in August 2014, when Karen Williams was out running an errand when her car was hit by robbers speeding away from police.

Williams died a week later from injuries sustained in the crash.

The jury is now deliberating after closing arguments finished Thursday afternoon.

The three suspects involved, Devonte Locke, Ronaldo Fort and Deangelo Brooks, were convicted for their roles in the robbery and her death.

They, along with the Boone County Sheriff's Office, are now named in a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging they acted recklessly in the suit.

The civil attorney representing the family of Williams repeatedly referred to Deputy Robert Rosenkranz as a 'cowboy' in his closing arguments, painting him out to be an inexperienced and irresponsible deputy who pursued the car driven by the suspects causing a dangerous environment that led to the fatal crash.

The defense argueed against this, saying Deputy Rosenkranz was doing his job and was in control of his vehicle, and that he did not cause the three suspects to flee at a high rate of speed.

The defense argues that all the other side has is emotion and speculation, not facts to back them up. They say it was the three suspects who caused the crash, along with Williams, who did not yield to the emergency car before she entered the intersection.

The plaintiff is asking for $12.5 million in damages from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile the sheriff’s office filed a counter suit against the three suspects.