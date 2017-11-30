Police search for suspects in three Rockford murder cases

Three suspects wanted by police: William Laboy Fontanez, Geoffrey Brown, Sean Burks (left to right)

Rockford and Winnebago County authorities have announced warrants have been issued for suspects in three separate murder cases in Rockford.

During a press conference Thursday, Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato and Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea announced three suspects are wanted for three murders in the city of the past two years. All three suspects are currently at large.

William Laboy Fontanez, 30, is wanted in connection with the murder of Alonzo Garduno, 19, on May 28, 2015.

Police say they were called to Mayra's Salon in the 1400 block of Broadway that afternoon on reports of a fight taking place.

When they got there, officers discovered Garduno on the floor of the salon and took him to an area hospital where he later died.

Laboy Fontanez faces four counts of first degree murder and aggravated battery charges.

Geoffrey Brown, 38, is wanted in connection with the murder of James Tomlinson and the shooting of a second man on May 18, 2016.

Rockford Police say they were called out to the 1000 block of 15th Avenue around 3 p.m. that afternoon on a report of a shooting. Police say Tomlinson was shot as he went back to his car after getting a haircut in the area. The suspect fired from another vehicle before driving off.

Brown faces 17 counts of first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon charges.

Sean Burks, 31, is wanted on murder charges in connection with the shooting at a New Year's Eve party at Cliffbreakers early in the morning January 1, 2017.

Rockford Police say officers were called out to a large fight inside the hotel that ended with shots being fired around 3:30 a.m. Joshua Jamerson, 34, was shot and killed. Three others were injured in the shooting.

Burks faces 32 counts of first degree murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon charges.

Authorities say all three suspects are currently at large and wanted by police. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Laboy Fontanez, Brown or Burks, or any information about these cases, is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.