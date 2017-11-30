Man arrested for Tampa shootings to appear in court - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Man arrested for Tampa shootings to appear in court

Posted:
By The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -

A 24-year-old college graduate who was arrested in a string of deadly shootings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood will make his first court appearance to face four counts of first-degree murder.
   Howell Emanuel Donaldson is scheduled to be in court in Tampa on Thursday morning.
   Tampa police arrested Donaldson on Tuesday after he asked a co-worker at a McDonald's restaurant to hold a bag carrying a gun. The co-worker looked inside the bag, spotted the weapon and approached an officer who was sitting in the restaurant doing paperwork.
   The arrest brought immense relief to an anxious neighborhood that had stopped many outdoor activities since the first shooting death on Oct. 9.
 

