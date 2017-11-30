Victim stabbed during an attempted robbery

Rockford Police say a victim was stabbed several times with a knife during an attempted robbery.

Officials say that the victim was walking in the 300 block of South 4th Street around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he was approached by a suspect. The suspect demanded money and showed a box cutter like knife.

After the victim refused to give him money, a fight started. During the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the face and body. The victim was able to escape to his vehicle and drive himself to the hospital where he is now being treated for non life threatening injuries. No property was taken.

Police say the suspect is described as follows: A black male with braids, 5’8”, 200 lbs, wearing a Green Bay Packers stocking hat, blue jeans and a black jacket armed with a box cutter style knife.