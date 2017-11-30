Rockford Public library opens temporary location

While a new library for Rockford is still years away, a temporary one is ready to open.

The interim library is in the Hart Building at 214 North Church Street. While the space is smaller, those who come to the library will notice expanded services, including a larger young adult center, a new makers lab which includes a 3D printer, and meeting rooms for groups. +

Services they can try out before the new library is ready to go.

"We get to try it out here in a much more crowded space. But then in a few years we get to do it all over again. Hopefully we will get something that will last us as long as our old main library lasted." said Lynn Stainbrook, the Executive Director of the Rockford Public Library.

The Hart Interim Library will open this Saturday at 9 AM, and will have expanded hours, including mornings during the week and on Saturdays.