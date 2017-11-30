Jefferson holds off Auburn in NIC-10 thriller

Auburn and Jefferson opened the NIC-10 season with a thriller, with the home J-Hawks escaping with a 66-63 victory over the Knights. Auburn jumped out to a 28-14 lead in the second quarter, and took a 35-26 lead into halftime.

But Jefferson made some adjustments and came out strong in the second half. The J-Hawks took their first lead on a My'Quion Garrett bucket off an inbounds play. Garrett led all scorers with 26 points.

Jefferson built its lead to as many as eight in the fourth quarter, but Auburn never quit. The Knights got right back into it when Demonde Barmore scored in transition and Jefferson was whistled for an intentional foul. The Knights made one of two free throws, then Yahmir Muhammad scored to cut Jefferson's lead to one.

Former Knight Terry Ford, now a J-Hawk after moving over the summer, made four clutch free throws down the stretch, finishing with 13 points. Auburn still had a chance to tie at the buzzer, but Muhammad's desperation three was off the mark, giving Jefferson the conference opening win without Quillin Dixon, who was out with a sprained foot he suffered in the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic.

Around the NIC-10, Hononegah coach Mike Miller earned his 500th career win as the Indians beat Belvidere, 83-46. Elsewhere, Boylan beat Guilford, 63-37, East knocked off Freeport, 74-47, and Mike Winters won his NIC-10 debut as Harlem's coach, leading the Huskies to a 62-54 win over Belvidere North.