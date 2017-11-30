Rockford Police make multiple drug arrests

Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies make two drug arrests and it was a father and a son. The arrests were made early on Tuesday the Winnebago County Sheriffs Narcotics Unit observed a drug deal taking place.

The unit stopped and arrested Rayford Newble for delivering 2 grams of crack cocaine. Later they identified and arrested another man Demarko Parker who was in possession of crack cocaine, heroin and 2 handguns.



Newble was charged with delivery of a controlled substance. Parker was charged with multiple crimes including possession of a stolen fire arm and possession with intent to deliver.