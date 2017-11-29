Very cold air coming after major weather pattern change

Winter usually gets here soon or later, but heading into next week Winter may come fast and furious this time around.

The relatively mild weather sticks around through the first weekend of December, with highs near 50 degrees and lots of sunshine. After Monday, the polar plunge is underway. We'll see jet stream winds switch from out of the southwest, which usually provides mild to warm air, to out of the north to northwest, allowing air from the Arctic to flood the Midwest. This wind switch is the big pattern change responsible for the much colder weather coming.

The effects on our temperatures is impressive: afternoon high temperatures may struggle to even get above freezing, while overnight lows drop to the teens to single digits. This would result in harsh and bitter wind chill values. We could see this weather pattern last at least 1-2 weeks, with the Climate Prediction Center even signaling that this pattern could last as late as Christmas.

While we have the milder weather, start preparing. Load up your car with extra cold weather gear and clothing, and make sure you have stocked up on the proper winter clothing for the whole family around the house. You should also get the house ready for cold weather by sealing up any drafts or windows to keep the heat in.

While it's too early to say how much snowy weather we get with this extra cold pattern, snow is much more likely given that the weather is cold enough. Stay tuned as we monitor when wet weather slides through during the cold snap.

- Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner