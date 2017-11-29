RPS asking public for help naming new schools

The Rockford Public School District is asking for help naming two new schools.

On Wednesday, was the first chance for people to weigh in on some proposed names.

The second chance for the public to weigh in will be Thursday evening.

The school district will hold a public meeting at RPS 205 Administration building on 7th Street. The meeting will start at 6:30 on the third floor boardroom.

The district will be closing five schools and building two new schools in their place.

One school will be located in Cherry Valley and the other will be built in the Orchid neighborhood.