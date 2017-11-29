Winnebago County to participate in Illinois Bicentennial Celebra - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Winnebago County to participate in Illinois Bicentennial Celebration

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Winnebago County plans to take part in Illinois' Bicentennial Celebration.  

The event is at the Veterans Memorial Hall on Main Street. The Winnebago county Sheriff's Department along with local municipalities will have a ceremonial flag raising ceremony to celebrate the state's upcoming 200th year of statehood. 

The ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m. and wrap up at about 12:30 p.m. 

Illinois became the 21st state in the Union on Dec. 3, 1818. 

The kickoff celebrations around the state will start the year long celebration leading up to Illinois' 200th birthday next year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.