Winnebago County to participate in Illinois Bicentennial Celebration

Winnebago County plans to take part in Illinois' Bicentennial Celebration.

The event is at the Veterans Memorial Hall on Main Street. The Winnebago county Sheriff's Department along with local municipalities will have a ceremonial flag raising ceremony to celebrate the state's upcoming 200th year of statehood.

The ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m. and wrap up at about 12:30 p.m.

Illinois became the 21st state in the Union on Dec. 3, 1818.

The kickoff celebrations around the state will start the year long celebration leading up to Illinois' 200th birthday next year.