New leadership program focuses on students helping students

Leader to leader. That's what a new partnership between a local school district and college aims to create.

Leader to leader or L2L is a new program that pairs students at the University of Illinois College of Medicine-Rockford with Jefferson High School students.

The goal is to prepare high school students for college. And it's not just for students interested in the medical field.

"We just kind of wanted to have a big community working together to inspire young high school students to pursue higher degrees of education," said L2L Director Alexis Llamas.

This is the first pairing event for the Leader to Leader program.