Stateline charities see uptick in online giving

It's an important time of year for charities, a time when they heavily rely on donations.

"What we see is the people of Rockford are very caring and giving and want to give back in their community and help families in their own neighborhoods," said director of communications at Rockford Rescue Mission Valerie Peterson.

Giving Tuesday has helped organizations like the Rockford Rescue Mission bring in those donations ahead of the holidays.

"It was kind of a grass roots effort that started somewhere and we heard about it and we thought let's see how it goes and research shows it just keeps getting better and better," said Peterson.

Now 5 years after hopping on board with giving Tuesday, the group says it's seen more people giving than in years past. And it's not the only one.

"We're finding through the years a steady increase of giving on those particular Tuesdays," said Major Mark Martsolf at the Salvation Army.

An uptick organizations say they're seeing partly because of the internet.

"Traditionally, year round giving is a letter and an envelope... The giving that's happening more and more is the giving that happens on the website and via text," said executive director of United Way Rock River Valley Paul Logli.

United Way says it's seen a 900 percent increase in online donations so far this year compared to the last.

It's a change they credit to a younger generation.

"We understand that there's a generation of people right now that are going to be as equally as generous as their parents and grandparents, but they're not going to write out a check," said Logli.

And while the way people give may change, the hope is their generosity doesn't.

If you would like to make an online donation, please click the links below.

Salvation Army

United Way Rock River Valley

Rockford Rescue Mission



