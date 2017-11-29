Federal government launches program to battle opioid epidemic

There's a new opioid attack plan on the federal level and we're learning more about the steps the government plans to take.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says there will be a new drug enforcement administration that oversees Kentucky - Tennessee - and West Virginia.

Sessions says that division will help police the drug trafficking in the Appalachian Mountains. Sessions also announced millions of dollars in grants that will go to states dealing with serious opioid problems.

"I'm announcing more than 12 million in grants to state and local law enforcement agencies across America to take heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and other illicit drugs off the market," Sessions says.

Sessions says President Trump is making fighting the opioid crisis his top priority.