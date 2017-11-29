Rockton business owners breathe a sigh of relief ahead of the Holidays

For business owners along Main Street in Rockton -- seeing the orange barrels and road blocks disappear is a weight of their shoulders.

"We've just been waiting for it for so long," Brian Capezio, the owner of Village Loft in Rockton, says. "It's just been one delay after another."

The village underwent a $9 million construction project to widen lanes and revamp pavement and storm sewers.

"We've got some infrastructure, some water and sewer lines that go back into the '40s and '50s," Dale Adams, the Village of Rockton president says.

But, it's a project that happened in the heart of downtown Rockton-- along Blackhawk Boulevard and I-75-- right on these businesses front door steps. Some owners say that caused their businesses to suffer.

"There were some days where I only had two or three people in," Sarah Bains, the owner of Butler's Emporium, says.

For some, that meant a roughly 40 percent drop in sales this past summer.

"It was enough to make a dent, a big dent," Capezio says.

Now, they're relying on the holidays to help them finish the year strong or just make up for the losses.

"Probably, for some people it's make or break. I mean that's probably a big part of their yearly sales," Capezio says.

Transactions and foot traffic they hope start flowing in more-- now that construction is clear.

"We're just happy to see it open especially at this time with the holidays --we really needed it," Capezio says. "All the stores needed a boost."

A sigh of relief these businesses owners say they needed ahead of the holiday season.