Construction underway for multi-million dollar Aldeen Golf Club pavilion

Construction for a brand new multi-million dollar project at Aldeen Golf Club is officially underway. Wednesday was the groundbreaking for the brand new pavilion at Aldeen.

It's the Rockford Bank and Trust Pavilion. The addition means Aldeen can now host more major golf outings and large banquets that it couldn't before.

"12 months in operation is going to allow an opportunity for outside banquets and weddings to come inside the golf course, in the pavilion and that's that new significant revenue that we're really going to be planning on to capitalize for the golf course," Rockford Park District Executive Director, Jay Sandine said.

The Rockford Park District says the total cost for the project is over $3 million.