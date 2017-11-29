Police: Three suspects rob family early Wednesday morning

Rockford Police are searching for three people robbed a family in their home Wednesday morning.

Police say around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a home invasion on the 500 block of N. Horsman Street. A 42-year-old man, 37-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy were inside the home when two women and one man broke in with guns and demanded money. The 37-year-old woman was pistol whipped in the head and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police. The house was ransacked and the suspects took off with property and cash.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police.