RPS 205 suspensions rates drop significantly

Fewer students are getting suspended from school in the RPS 205 school district, according to a news release sent by the district.



According to RPS 205, suspensions are at an 8-year low. The data shows a nearly 65 percent decrease in the number of suspensions and a nearly 49 percent decrease in the number of students suspended.

"When kids are connected to an adult or program in the school, they're happy," says RPS 205 Deputy Superintendent Matt Vosberg. "When they're happy they don't break the rules."

A new Illinois law put new restrictions on school districts when it comes to discipline and suspension, making it a last resort. Vosberg says that legislation had little impact on the district's policy and how it handles situations.

"To be honest we didn't make a lot of wholesale changes. One thing we wanted to make sure is we did not lower expectations for students to reduce the suspension numbers. Because kids don't know the boundaries. I think that's the biggest thing, kids are real clear and and families are clear on our expectations and there's consistency."



When comparing the 2009 versus 2017 data by race, the numbers show a 64 percent decrease when comparing white students, a 49 percent drop for Hispanic students and a 45 percent decrease for black students. The district says total infractions are also down, regardless of race.

Jefferson High School Executive Principal Don Rundall says one thing that's helping is a newer policy that goes into effect after a student has been suspended. Before they can return to class, they're required to have a meeting with their parents and school administrators.

"During that conference not only do we talk about what the issue is, but we talk about academics and extracurriculars," says Rundall "What's the hook their child sees as a draw to school? We try to get to the root of the problem to make sure it doesn't happen again."



The district says the most common infractions include skipping class, disobedience and failure to show up for assigned discipline, like detention.



Administrators say they attribute the decrease to the following factors:



— Parent involvement

— Quality instruction

— Monitoring transitions in the hallways and cafeteria

— Continuing to engage students in our high school academies

— Increased participation in extracurricular activities

— Better training of building-level administrators

— Expanded alternative learning opportunities

— Twice-yearly climate and culture visits for all secondary schools