New case of Legionnaires reported at Quincy veterans' home

State officials have reported another case of Legionnaires' disease at a western Illinois veterans' home.

The case at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy was reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs and Illinois Department of Public Health. It comes after two cases were reported at the facility in October and more than two years after an outbreak of the disease killed 12 and sickened more than 50 people at the facility.

State officials say the resident was diagnosed while being treated at a hospital over the weekend and since has been released. They say they're working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Adams County Health Department "to help ensure the safety and well-being of the residents and staff at the home."