Two suspects rob Metro PCS on East State Street late Wednesday morning

Rockford Police are searching for two suspects after they rob a Metro PCS in broad daylight.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. at Metro PCS on the 3800 block of East State Street. Police say the suspects parked a silver four-door vehicle at House of Birds two stores down. The first suspect walked in with a gun while the second man followed demanding money and phone, according to police.

An employee emptied the cash drawer and the two took off with cash and phones.

Police say the two took off east on State Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police.