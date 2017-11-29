Rockford man arrested on gang, weapons charges

Rockford Police Department SCOPE officers arrest a Rockford man on a number of weapon and gang charges, according to the department.



A news release says Marquise Caldwell, 28 of Rockford, was taken in to custody Tuesday.



According to the release by the department, officers attempted to stop his vehicle at Loomis Street and South Central Avenue for a traffic violation. However, the driver of the vehicle sped from the scene. A short time later, Rockford Police K9 officers observed the same vehicle speeding and then crashing in to a second vehicle at Marchesano Drive and South Main Street.



Caldwell then attempted to run from the scene but was taken in to custody. Caldwell and another passenger were treated for minor injuries. Rockford Police say Caldwell had a handgun and crack cocaine. Police say the handgun was stolen from Aurora, Ill.



Caldwell is charged with:



— Armed habitual criminal

— Armed violence

— Unlawful use of a weapon by a gang member

— Unlawful use of a weapon by a felon

— Possession of a stolen firearm

— Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver armed violence

— Aggravated fleeing to elude

— Resisting police

— Obstructing justice



Caldwell is in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.