Package thief identified on social media, leaves apology note

The holiday season is all about giving and receiving. But for thieves, it's about taking.

One Salt Lake City thief sent a letter of apology after photos of him stealing showed up on social media.

"It says to who it may concern...I am writing you this letter to apologize for the scumbag move I made the other day," Theft victim Shawn Kojima said. "I was actually pretty upset. You know the first thing is I can't believe anyone would steal from me."

Kojima said he took the video to police, who told him to take the images to social media.

"I thought maybe five or six friends would share and it came out that thousands of people shared it," Kojima said.

The results poured in over the next several hours.

"We had names, full names with middle name addresses where he has been seen. I mean it was pretty crazy," he said.

But nothing was more crazy than that letter.

re and it came out that thousands of people shared it."

"Once again I am truly sorry for my inconvenience and selfish ways. If you ever need anything I will be at your service," the letter said.

It arrived the day after the social media post along with a stuffed animal and Kojima's stolen package.

"My youngest daughter CC when we first got the package she started screaming that we won," Kojima said.

Police say the reason it's a good idea to put these pictures and videos out there is more because it's a deterrent and a way to catch people involved in larger sprees. They say they'd love to see all thieves return packages with an apology letter.

