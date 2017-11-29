NBC News fires Matt Lauer

NBC has fired Today Show host Matt Lauer after reports of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace after two decades on the show.

"Today" co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made the announcement Wednesday morning.

NBC Chairman Andrew Lack released a statement to employees saying that it was the first complaint about Lauer since taking over as a Today Show host back in 1997. He did say there is "reason to believe" it wasn't an isolated incident.

In a statement Lack said, "Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender."

Details are still limited. We will have updates on air and online as we get them.