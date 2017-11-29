Delivery man robbed at gunpoint

Rockford Police say a delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the 500 block of Palm Street.

Officials say that the victim got out his car and was approached by four suspects, three of them with guns. The suspects proceeded to take the victim's car, wallet and money before leaving the area.

No one was hurt and no shots were fired. There are no suspect leads at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.