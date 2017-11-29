SwedishAmerican Hospital hosts giving Tuesday

It's all about giving this time of year and that's exactly what SwedishAmerican is doing this holiday.

Several nurses from the heart hospital donated their time today to make blankets for patients who will be spending Christmas at the hospital. This is just another way nurses help their patients to make them feel better.

About ten patients will be receiving them with the hope of making them feel like home.

"Well my hope is, i just hope that they smile because you know, being sick in a hospital over Christmas just having that feeling of you know wow, these people really do care about us." said Holly Green the Supervisor for the Cardiac Surveilance Unit at Swedes

The blankets will be given out the week of Christmas.