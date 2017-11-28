Vandal breaks window of downtown Rockford bar

The front windows of a downtown Rockford business are shattered overnight after someone threw a rock into them.
The owner of District Bar and Grill says a homeless man threw the rock into the restaurant. The manager says District filed a police report. It had to put in a special order to replace the windows Tuesday night. It's unclear how much the windows cost and if a suspect was caught.
