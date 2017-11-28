Asche steps down as E/PC coach

Eastland/Pearl City head football coach Randy Asche says he's stepping down from his position after 11 years on the job.
Asche tallied an overall record of 84-33, including a perfect 14-0 in the Wildcatz' state championship season in 2014. Asche graduated from Pearl City High School in 1987 and started his coaching career in 2004 with the Pearl City 7th graders.
