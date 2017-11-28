Snowfall lacking as Fall wraps up

December is rapidly approaching, when snow can rapidly pile up on a more regular basis. This autumn, however, has been pretty dry when it comes to the white fluffy stuff.

A grand total of 0.2" of snow fell on Nov. 12th, which was the only time this fall that anything accumulated in Rockford. Flurries were also recorded on October 27th, 30th, and 31st. A typical fall averages 2.7" of snow.

A fall without much snow is pretty typical, though. About 1/3 of the autumns on record in Rockford had 1/2" or less total, and from 2010-2012, nothing was recorded for snow during the fall season.

Looking ahead to December, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a near average month for precipitation, so the lack of snow doesn't look to continue. December averages 11.3" of snow (which is a big step up from the 2.7" for the entire fall season!). Last December recorded 16.1" of snow.