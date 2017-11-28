Belvidere considers equipping police with tasers

Belvidere Police officers could have a new tool in their holster next year...tasers.

"It allows them to utilize that tool and hopefully deescalate a situation before it gets to a point where they have to use deadly force, or deadly force is used on them," said Deputy Chief Shane Woody.

This week, Belvidere Police asked the city for 16 tasers a purchase that would run the city around $26,000.

That a price tag that doesn't include the training and new equipment.

"Whatever it costs, it's not worth the death of one civilian or one of our police officers to not have a tool that could prevent that," said Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain.

While the idea of tasers has been tossed around in Belvidere before, this is the first time the proposal has gotten this kind of push.

"There's been peripheral discussion for years, because other departments deployed tasers and there were pros and cons," said Chamberlain.

Cons, such as unintended and unnecessary deaths.

According to an in-depth report by Reuters released three months ago, more than one thousand people across the United States since 2000 died after police stunned them with tasers. Reuters says a quarter of those people suffered from mental illness.

A main concern raised by some in Belvidere is that tasers are not necessary in the smaller town. However the Mayor Chamberlain disagrees.

"We would not take this step unless we were assured that we believe this research and that we think it will do what it's supposed to do,"s aid Chamberlain.

So far, the idea has unanimous support, but there's still a long ways to go before these tasers could hit the streets of Belvidere.

The request for tasers heads to city council next for its first reading. Belvidere Police say they're goal is to get approval by early 2018.



