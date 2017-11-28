Harlem grad McKinney set for next step at TCU

Anthony McKinney's path to the Big 12 is not the usual high school star to major program story. McKinney has transformed into a dominant force on the offensive line over the past two years at Iowa Western Community College.

"I've come a really long way," McKinney said. "When I look back at my high school film I can't believe that's who I used to be compared to who I am now."

McKinney wrestled at Harlem and also threw for the track and field team. He was a late bloomer on the football field.

"My high school football coaches really pushed me," McKinney said. "It really helped when colleges started coming after me. I started to develop my love for the game after that."

He credits those other sports in helping him develop athletically.

"I dedicate my athletic [ability] to wrestling," McKinney said. "Just using my leverage and athletic [ability] for how big I am in the trenches. I think it definitely helped me in the long run."

Playing on the offensive line takes a certain mindset, especially at a high level.

"You have to be half crazy to be in the trenches, to be honest," McKinney said. "It's not a pretty place."

McKinney was slept on as a recruit coming out of high school. Now he's getting ready to go play for a TCU team that's finished seventh or better in the country five times since 2008.

"It's a whole other animal, to be honest," McKinney said of gearing up for the Big 12. "I'm just looking forward to it. I'm in a really good situation where I can go in during spring ball and get stronger and learn the play book. I just have to see where it takes me from here."

McKinney hopes the ultimate destination is the NFL, but he wants kids to know there are multiple paths to success.

"I hope I'm a prime example for people who didn't always have it too easy or who weren't always in the spotlight," McKinney said. "I hope I give people back home that light to continue on and be in my shoes some day."

McKinney finishes his Iowa Western career Sunday in the Graphic Edge Bowl, then reports to TCU in January.