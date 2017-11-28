District Bar & Grill windows shattered overnight

The front windows of a downtown Rockford business are shattered overnight after someone threw a rock.
District Bar and Grill on West State Street says a homeless man threw a large rock into the restaurant, breaking its windows. The manager says District filed a police report. District put in a special order to replace the windows Tuesday night. It's located at 205 West State Street.
