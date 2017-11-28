Crash on I-90 causes lane blockage Tuesday

Rescue crews were called to the scene of a crash on I-90 that blocked a lane of traffic Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police says the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 17.4, near the I-39 exit ramp.

A semi truck crashed and rolled onto its side.

One lane of I-90 was block while crews worked at the scene.

Police say the 41-year-old driver from Kentucky was driving too fast for conditions and rolled the semi.

No injures were reported.