KFACT raises money for girls on Day of Giving

The weekend after Thanksgiving is all about shopping. Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. But Tuesday is about something more, it's about giving.

In honor of Giving Tuesday, KFACT held a special breakfast for the community. It was the third annual fundraiser for the group, which helps support and mentor young girls in the community. The whole premise of Giving Tuesday is to give back and make a difference. Executive Director of KFACT, Shamika Williams, says people could make a huge difference for the girls KFACT helps.

If you'd like to give back to KFACT, CLICK HERE.