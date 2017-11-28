Tuesday is Sean Muserallo's last day at WREX

13 WREX evening anchor Sean Muserallo's final day with the station is Tuesday, November 28. He is leaving his chair on the anchor desk for a new job in the healthcare industry.

Sean has accepted a job as a Media Specialist at Mercyhealth in Rockford. Sean says he will miss the newsroom lifestyle, but looks forward to a job that will allow him more time to spend with his wife and two daughters.

“Sean has been an outstanding asset to our newsroom,” said 13 WREX News Director Josh Morgan. “His professionalism and experience will definitely be missed.”

Sean joined WREX as the evening co-anchor back in April of 2014, after spending 6 years at WYFF in Greenville, South Carolina. He and his co-anchor, Kristin Crowley, are currently the longest-running evening news team in the Rockford area.

Sean has been a part of great successes at 13 WREX, including two Emmy award-winning newscasts and four prestigious Edward R. Murrow awards.

Sean’s last newscasts on the air will be Tuesday at 5 & 6 p.m.

We would like to thank Sean for his time at 13 WREX and we wish him well in his future endeavors.